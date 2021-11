Snooker

UK Championship – Kyren Wilson cruises past Soheil Vahedi

World No 4 Kyren Wilson was the first man through to the second round of the UK Championship while there were also wins for Anthony McGill and Zhou Yuelong. Tuesday evening sees two former world champions take to the baize with Shaun Murphy getting his campaign underway against Si Jiahui and John Higgins facing Michael Georgiou.

