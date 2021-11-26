5 matches to watch at the UK Championship this weekend:

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robbie Williams (1pm on Saturday)

Let me entertain you? The seven-times UK champion began his win over Michael White in the first round like a house on fire with two centuries giving him the platform for a 6-3 triumph over the double ranking event winner White, who performed strongly in defeat.

O'Sullivan loves York and will face world number 68 Williams in the knowledge that he has already been involved in a proper scrap to reach the second round with White levelling at 3-3 from 3-1 behind.

Expect him to settle into the tournament from this point onwards against an opponent he has only lost one frame against in three previous victories.

Mark Allen v Joe O'Connor (7pm on Saturday)

Allen missed his Champion of Champions defence due to personal issues, but returned with a solid enough 6-2 success against Michael Judge in the first round.

Allen recently lifted the Northern Ireland Open with a 9-8 win over John Higgins and has a record of performing strongly at the UK Championship. He reached the final a decade ago, succumbing 10-8 to Judd Trump, and lost 10-6 to Ronnie O'Sullivan three years ago.

O'Connor reached the semi-finals of the Welsh Open in 2019 and has the ability to trouble any player on the professional circuit.

Judd Trump v Chris Wakelin (1pm on Sunday)

Trump made light work of world seniors champion David Lilley in a 6-1 victory in the first round that witnessed two century breaks from the world number two.

Last year's finalist faces a potentially tricky encounter against world number 62 Wakelin, who has the potting prowess to produce some breathtaking play as he showed in his 4-0 victory over Stephen Hendry in the English Open second round that included breaks of 141, 135 and 85.

Zhao Xintong v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm on Sunday)

This one has the potential to really catch fire.

Chinese kid Xintong, the 2018 China Championship semi-finalist, is potentially a future superstar, but could have his hands full against speed merchant Un-Nooh, who is fresh from hitting five century breaks of 136, 129, 107, 106 and 100 plus 59 and 52 in 72 minutes of his 6-1 drubbing of Hendry in the first round.

It was a match Hendry described as a "clinic" in break-building, but can Un-Nooh build on that stunning form in York?

Hossein Vafaei v Mark Selby (7pm on Sunday)

Selby will be seeking to add the UK title to his world crown lifted in May, but could have his hands full against Iran's leading player Hossein Vafaei.

Vafaei is a dangerous customer as he showed with a 5-0 whitewash of Ronnie O'Sullivan in only 54 minutes in the first round of the German Masters last month.

Selby defeated Vafaei 6-2 in the last 32 a year ago, but he will not underestimate an opponent who defeated him 4-3 at the Welsh Open in 2019.

