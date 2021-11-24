Gary Wilson produced a brilliant maximum break at the UK Championship on his way to beating Ian Burns 6-2 in the first round.

The world number 21 achieved the fourth 147 of his career in the sixth frame to the delight of the crowd at the York Barbican. Clearing the table, he celebrated with a raised fist - and the audience responded with more cheers.

The 36-year-old, who has never got past the fourth round, was the highest-ranked player in action in the morning session on day two - and he did not disappoint, showing his class to record a dominant victory.

The score was even more emphatic for David Gilbert, who beat Alfie Burden 6-1. The world number 23 was also in good form, achieving a century break of 131 in the sixth frame as he cruised into round two.

