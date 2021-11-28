An off-colour Judd Trump battled his way into the last 32 of the UK Championship with a 6-3 win over Chris Wakelin.

The 2011 winner made a sloppy start and never looked in tune with his game at any stage, but his class enabled him to fend off a spirited challenge from Wakelin.

It was a week ago that Trump produced some exhilarating snooker to beat John Higgins in the final of the Champion of Champions, meaning good form is not far from the surface, and he will look to build into the later stages at the Barbican in York.

Trump’s radar was awry in the opening frame, as he missed three long reds by considerable margins. At the third time of asking, Wakelin took advantage as a break of 50 moved him into the lead.

Wakelin was on top in the second but took the decision to refuse a shot at a difficult pot. He made the mistake of not putting the ball safe, and Trump stepped in with a nerve-settling 57.

It did not prove a frame-winning contribution and Wakelin chipped away in a safety exchange, only to stick the final red over the yellow pocket - allowing Trump to draw level.

Trump looked relieved to take the opener, and he knocked in an excellent break of 84 to take the third.

Despite the break of 84, Trump still did not look to be firing on all cylinders and a mistake in the fourth, when he overcut a red into the left corner, handed Wakelin a chance. The table was not easy, but he showed excellent cueing to compile a break of 40 - including a brilliant double on the green - which was enough to draw him level at the interval.

Wakelin came out after the break and continued the momentum after Trump broke down when failing to split the final bunch of reds. Once again, the underdog knocked in an excellent starting red and he showed nerves of steel to hoover up a break of 51 to move ahead.

Trump came to the table in the sixth frame firmly under pressure, but he responded with an inventive break of 66. It did not sound like a break of note, but he attacked a difficult table with relish - chipping balls off cushions with cute cannons and nudges to do enough to draw level.

The seventh had a big feel to it, and the tension was ramped up as the frame turned extremely scrappy. Scoring opportunities were at a premium, and a small advantage Trump eked out ultimately proved decisive as he won a lengthy safety exchange with two reds remaining on the table to edge ahead.

Trump came into the contest holding a perfect record against Wakelin, and he drew on that as the match went into the later stages.

Wakelin had an air of confidence in the middle stages of the contest, but he began to falter as Trump made his move. He made a couple of notable mistakes in the eighth, which Trump took to move within one frame of victory.

With the winning line in sight, Trump made a couple of decent contributions to close out the match. The breaks were solid, and put the earlier struggles to the back of his mind and set him up for the round of 32.

Ding Junhui’s bid for a fourth UK Championship title ended at the hands of Sam Craigie who claimed a 6-3 success. The defeat ends Ding’s hopes of booking his place at the Masters.

Stephen Maguire has an excellent record at the Barbican and he powered into the last 32 with a 6-1 win over Tian Pengfei.

