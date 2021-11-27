Kyren Wilson threw down a marker with a commanding 6-0 win over Jak Jones to reach the last 32 of the UK Championship, as Ben Woollaston pulled off a shock 6-3 win over Yan Bingtao.

Wilson has been outspoken on the subject of having to play away from the main table, and he was once again on the periphery as Ronnie O’Sullivan was the star attraction on Saturday afternoon.

The best way to be consistently on the main table is to win major events, which he is still to do.

His best effort at a triple crown event is a run to the final of the 2020 World Championship, but he will have confidence of a bold show in York after his mauling of Jones.

Wilson will meet Wu Yize in the round of 32 following his 6-4 win over Hammad Miah.

Woollaston held his nerve superbly to pull off a big win over last season’s Masters champion.

The 34-year-old’s form has been poor for a couple of seasons, but he backed up his win over Rory McLeod to beat Yan and book a place in the last 32.,

Jack Lisowski is still seeking a breakthrough tournament win and he was put through his paces before beating Martin O'Donnell 6-4.

Dominic Dale is battling to save his tour card and he did his chances no harm with a 6-4 win over Shaun Murphy’s conqueror Si Jiahui.

