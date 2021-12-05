A ringing phone threatened to disrupt the UK Championship final as it went off midway through a shot from Zhao Xintong.

The 24-year-old was down over a red in the final frame of the first session when the phone started ringing.

He decided not to pull away from the shot and calmly potted the ball into the pocket.

However, the referee was not as calm and shouted “switch that off, now please” to the offender in the crowd. It was not the first time that the final had been disrupted by a phone going off and there was a cry of “chuck them out” from a disgruntled fan.

“You could not make it up,” said Eurosport commentator Philip Studd.

