Does Zhao Xintong have luck on his side in the UK Championship final?

He must have been feeling that way after an incredible fluke helped him win the fifth frame of the match against Luca Brecel.

Leading 56-12, Zhao went for a red into the corner and missed it by some distance.

It looked like the white might drift into the pocket and give Brecel a foul, but not only did it stay out, the red went around the table and nestled in the opposite pocket to the one it was originally intended to go in.

Zhao apologised to his opponent, who was now left needing snookers to win the frame and did not look best pleased by the lucky break.

“We’ve had some flukes in this tournament that would rank alongside anything we have seen in snooker history,” said Eurosport commentator Philip Studd.

“That is a very significant one as it leaves Luca Brecel needing a snooker.”

Zhao won the frame to move 3-2 ahead and then got another fortunate break to extend his lead.

With the score at 50-40, Brecel tried to play the last red safe but left it over the middle pocket and Zhao cleaned up. Brecel couldn’t help but smile at his misfortune as he returned to his chair.

“It’s all going wrong at the moment for Brecel,” said Studd.

“Zhao Xintong has had two giant slices of good fortune and Brecel looks out of luck.”

