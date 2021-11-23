Kyren Wilson made a strong start to the UK Championship as he opened with a 6-2 win over Soheil Vahedi.

After sharing the opening two frames of the match, Wilson pulled away with back-to-back breaks of 71 and 56.

The world No 4 clinched the result by winning the last three frames in a row, with breaks of 110 and 86 sealing his progress. The century break saw Wilson take his career tally to 299.

Wilson, who hasn’t yet made it past the quarter-finals of the UK Championship, will face either Jak Jones or Oliver Lines in the next round.

Anthony McGill booked his place in the second round without dropping a frame against Iulian Boiko.

Zhou Yuelong was also a comfortable winner as he progressed with a 6-1 win over Chen Zifan.

Shaun Murphy and John Higgins both play in the evening session on Tuesday while Ronnie O’Sullivan starts his bid for an eighth UK Championship title on Wednesday evening.

Judd Trump opens against David Lilley on Thursday evening.

