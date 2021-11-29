Hossein Vafaei enjoyed the greatest fluke of his career as he holed the black to a centre pocket in completing a 6-2 win over world champion and world number one Mark Selby in the last 64 of the UK Championship at the York Barbican.

Iran's leading player Vafaei was embroiled in a prolonged safety battle on the black on Sunday night with Selby attempting to recover from 5-0 to 5-3 behind when the world number 63 tried to play safe by sending the black up to baulk.

'That is unbelievable! What drama!' - Incredible finish as Vafaei beats Selby

But he got the connection badly wrong before the white hit the cushion first as the black ended up spinning straight into a centre pocket and sent Selby spinning out of the tournament.

Vafaei defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-0 in the opening qualifying round of the German Masters last month, but this was most the notable victory of his nine-year career.

He will face Xiao Guodong on Tuesday night for a place in the last 16. And will hope to replicate that slice of glorious black magic.

