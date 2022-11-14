Advertisement
Zhou Yuelong says he is ‘happy’ to play Ronnie O’Sullivan in the second round of the UK Championship

Zhou Yuelong described Ronnie O’Sullivan as a “legendary player” and half-joked that the seven-time world champion could be around for another 10 years. Zhou will face O’Sullivan in the second round of the UK Championship on Wednesday, after he came through a thrilling opening match against friend and compatriot Yan Bingtao in York. Stream the 2022 UK Championship on discovery+.

