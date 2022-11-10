Three-time champion Ding Junhui reached the last 32 of this year's event with a battling 6-4 victory against Robert MIlkins in Sheffield on Thursday.

Ding – the winner of the UK in 2005, 2009 and 2019 – made breaks of 94 and 60 to help him hold off the challenge of Gibraltar Open winner Milkins, who recovered from trailing 5-2 to 5-4 with runs of 86 and 57 before his opponent completed the win.

Ad

Ding will face two-time world finalist Barry Hawkins in the last 32 on Sunday evening.

UK Championship White drawn against Day at UK Championship, O'Sullivan to face Stevens 5 HOURS AGO

“I missed a good chance to win 6-3 and then I was worried because Robert is always a dangerous player,” said Ding.

"It has been a long time since I won anything, I don’t know what has happened. I am focussing on practice but then during a match, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”

David Gilbert is also through after finalising a 6-0 victory over Mark King courtesy of four plus-50 breaks.

'He is not a silly guy' - O'Sullivan shares insight on 'emotional' Ding

The 2019 Crucible semi-finalist next meets 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy on Tuesday night.

Joe Perry will face close friend Neil Robertson on Sunday afternoon after a 6-0 victory against 2006 world champion Graeme Dott that included delightful runs of 86, 102, 134 and 77.

Latest 2022 UK CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

David Gilbert 6-0 Mark King

Joe Perry 6-0 Graeme Dott

Ding Junhui 6-4 Robert Milkins

Zak Surety 3-6 Jordan Brown

Ali Carter 5-3 Liam Highfield

Matthew Selt 1-3 Anthony Hamilton

Xiao Guodong 4-2 Andres Petrov

Sam Craigie 5-2 Ian Burns

UK CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW IN FULL

Zhao Xintong v Sam Craigie or Ian Burns

Mark Allen v Jordan Brown

Ryan Day v Jimmy White

Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt or Anthony Hamilton

Neil Robertson v Joe Perry

Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian

John Higgins v Tom Ford

Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui

Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Matthew Stevens

Stuart Bingham v Alli Carter or Liam Highfield

Mark J Williams v Jamie Clarke

Jack Lisowski v Xu Si

Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong or Andres Petrov

Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei

Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert

'If I bring my ‘A’ game, I can win the competition'

Former UK Championship winner White might be 60, but he says can still compete with the best in the game.

Asked after his stunning 6-1 win against Dale if he had a preferred opponent, White said that on his day he was a match for anyone.

“I am not just here to make the numbers up," said White. "If I bring my ‘A’ game, I can win the competition.

“Every one of these guys are in the top 16 for a reason. Because they are consistent and they are all top players. I am down in the rankings because I am not consistent, but my ‘A’ game can compete with any of them.

"There is nothing wrong with my game – it is just mental and that is what I am focusing on.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

Champion of Champions 'It would have been nice' - Trump dismayed by O'Sullivan 147 handshake snub 08/11/2022 AT 09:03