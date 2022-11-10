Three-time champion Ding Junhui reached the last 32 of this year's event with a battling 6-4 victory against Robert MIlkins in Sheffield on Thursday.
Ding – the winner of the UK in 2005, 2009 and 2019 – made breaks of 94 and 60 to help him hold off the challenge of Gibraltar Open winner Milkins, who recovered from trailing 5-2 to 5-4 with runs of 86 and 57 before his opponent completed the win.
Ad
Ding will face two-time world finalist Barry Hawkins in the last 32 on Sunday evening.
UK Championship
White drawn against Day at UK Championship, O'Sullivan to face Stevens
“I missed a good chance to win 6-3 and then I was worried because Robert is always a dangerous player,” said Ding.
"It has been a long time since I won anything, I don’t know what has happened. I am focussing on practice but then during a match, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”
David Gilbert is also through after finalising a 6-0 victory over Mark King courtesy of four plus-50 breaks.
'He is not a silly guy' - O'Sullivan shares insight on 'emotional' Ding
The 2019 Crucible semi-finalist next meets 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy on Tuesday night.
Joe Perry will face close friend Neil Robertson on Sunday afternoon after a 6-0 victory against 2006 world champion Graeme Dott that included delightful runs of 86, 102, 134 and 77.
Latest 2022 UK CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
- David Gilbert 6-0 Mark King
- Joe Perry 6-0 Graeme Dott
- Ding Junhui 6-4 Robert Milkins
- Zak Surety 3-6 Jordan Brown
- Ali Carter 5-3 Liam Highfield
- Matthew Selt 1-3 Anthony Hamilton
- Xiao Guodong 4-2 Andres Petrov
- Sam Craigie 5-2 Ian Burns
- White drawn against Day at UK Championship, O'Sullivan to face Stevens
- Exclusive: ‘I can do some damage’ – White ‘not concerned’ who he plays at UK Championship
UK CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW IN FULL
- Zhao Xintong v Sam Craigie or Ian Burns
- Mark Allen v Jordan Brown
- Ryan Day v Jimmy White
- Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt or Anthony Hamilton
- Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
- Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian
- John Higgins v Tom Ford
- Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui
- Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Matthew Stevens
- Stuart Bingham v Alli Carter or Liam Highfield
- Mark J Williams v Jamie Clarke
- Jack Lisowski v Xu Si
- Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong or Andres Petrov
- Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei
- Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert
- 'Buzzing' White qualifies for UK Championship at 60
- 'One of the greatest achievements in our sport' - Robertson heralds White as snooker reacts
'If I bring my ‘A’ game, I can win the competition'
Former UK Championship winner White might be 60, but he says can still compete with the best in the game.
Asked after his stunning 6-1 win against Dale if he had a preferred opponent, White said that on his day he was a match for anyone.
“I am not just here to make the numbers up," said White. "If I bring my ‘A’ game, I can win the competition.
“Every one of these guys are in the top 16 for a reason. Because they are consistent and they are all top players. I am down in the rankings because I am not consistent, but my ‘A’ game can compete with any of them.
"There is nothing wrong with my game – it is just mental and that is what I am focusing on.”
- - -
Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.
Champion of Champions
'It would have been nice' - Trump dismayed by O'Sullivan 147 handshake snub
UK Championship
How 'emphasis on excellence' is breathing new life into UK Championship
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad