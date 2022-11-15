Snooker

Hossein Vafaei steals third frame from Mark Selby with an incredible double on the final pink at UK Championship

Mark Selby had a chance to win the third frame of his match with Hossein Vafaei by potting the final two balls on the table. However, he missed the pink and appeared to have got away with it. Vafaei had other ideas as he doubled the ball across nearly the whole diameter of the table to steal the frame. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:18, 39 minutes ago