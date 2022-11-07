The first of this season’s Triple Crown events is here as Zhao Xintong looks to defend his UK Championship title.
The 25-year-old will face stiff competition from snooker’s biggest names including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby, in what should be an exciting nine days of action in York.
Ad
Four different names have won the last four editions of the UK Championship – O’Sullivan in 2018, Ding Junhui in 2019, Robertson in 2020, and Zhao in 2021.
UK Championship
How 'emphasis on excellence' is breathing new life into UK Championship
O’Sullivan half-joked about winning this year's title after his triumph at the Champion of Champions against Judd Trump.
"I've got seven of them [UK Championship titles] so I suppose eight would sound good,” he said.
Here is all you need to know about the first Triple Crown event of the 2022/23 season.
When is the UK Championship 2022? And where?
The UK Championship will be held in York from November 12 to November 20 at the Barbican Centre.
The venue has hosted the UK Championship for the majority of this century and has a seating capacity of 1,500.
- Hendry: O’Sullivan is the only player that doesn’t speak to anyone
- How ‘emphasis on excellence’ is breathing new life into UK Championship
How to watch the UK Championship 2022?
Live coverage of the UK Championship can be found on Eurosport and discovery+.
Discovery+ have exclusive rights for the qualifying matches and will feature every match of the UK Championship, so you can see every single shot.
Eurosport pundits O’Sullivan, Jimmy White and Alan McManus will provide analysis before and after each session from November 12 all the way to the final.
What is the format at the UK Championship 2022?
Qualifying for the UK Championship is still ongoing after a format change meant the top 16-ranked players automatically progress to the last 32, which begins on Saturday.
All of the big names are in the tournament and they are eagerly awaiting who they will play in the opening round of the main draw.
Since 2014, every round of the UK Championship is best of 11 up to and including the semi-finals. There is a mid-session interval after four frames, before the match is played to a finish.
The final on November 20 is best of 19 frames.
UK Championship 2022 Schedule (All times GMT)
Saturday November 12
13:00
Zhao Xintong v qualifier
Mark Allen v qualifier
19:00
Kyren Wilson v qualifier
Ryan Day v qualifier
Sunday November 13
13:00
Neil Robertson v qualifier
Luca Brecel v qualifier
19:00
John Higgins v qualifier
Barry Hawkins v qualifier
Monday November 14
13:00
Ronnie O’Sullivan v qualifier
Yan Bingtao v qualifier
19:00
Mark Williams v qualifier
Stuart Bingham v qualifier
Tuesday November 15
13:00
Judd Trump v qualifier
Jack Lisowski v qualifier
19:00
Mark Selby v qualifier
Shaun Murphy v qualifier
Wednesday November 16
13:00
Two last 16 matches
19:00
Two last 16 matches
Thursday November 17
13:00
Two last 16 matches
19:00
Two last 16 matches
Friday November 18
13:00
Two quarter-finals
19:00
Two quarter-finals
Saturday November 19
13:00
Semi-final 1
19:00
Semi-final 2
Sunday November 20
13:00
Final (eight frames played)
19:00
Final (Up to 11 frames played)
UK Championship prize money
- Winner: £250,000
- Runner-up: £100,000
- Semi-final: £50.00
- Quarter-final: £25,000
- Last 16: £15,000
- Last 32: £10,000
- Last 48: £7,500
- Laas 80: £5,000
- Last 112: £2,500
- Highest break: £15,000
- Total: £1,205,000
Champion of Champions
Williams defends O'Sullivan over 147 handshake snub criticism
Snooker
Hendry: O'Sullivan is the only player that doesn’t speak to anyone
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad