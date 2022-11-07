The first of this season’s Triple Crown events is here as Zhao Xintong looks to defend his UK Championship title.

The 25-year-old will face stiff competition from snooker’s biggest names including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby, in what should be an exciting nine days of action in York.

Four different names have won the last four editions of the UK Championship – O’Sullivan in 2018, Ding Junhui in 2019, Robertson in 2020, and Zhao in 2021.

"I've got seven of them [UK Championship titles] so I suppose eight would sound good,” he said.

Here is all you need to know about the first Triple Crown event of the 2022/23 season.

When is the UK Championship 2022? And where?

The UK Championship will be held in York from November 12 to November 20 at the Barbican Centre.

The venue has hosted the UK Championship for the majority of this century and has a seating capacity of 1,500.

How to watch the UK Championship 2022?

Live coverage of the UK Championship can be found on Eurosport and discovery+

Discovery+ have exclusive rights for the qualifying matches and will feature every match of the UK Championship, so you can see every single shot.

Eurosport pundits O’Sullivan, Jimmy White and Alan McManus will provide analysis before and after each session from November 12 all the way to the final.

What is the format at the UK Championship 2022?

Qualifying for the UK Championship is still ongoing after a format change meant the top 16-ranked players automatically progress to the last 32, which begins on Saturday.

All of the big names are in the tournament and they are eagerly awaiting who they will play in the opening round of the main draw.

Since 2014, every round of the UK Championship is best of 11 up to and including the semi-finals. There is a mid-session interval after four frames, before the match is played to a finish.

The final on November 20 is best of 19 frames.

UK Championship 2022 Schedule (All times GMT)

Saturday November 12

13:00

Zhao Xintong v qualifier

Mark Allen v qualifier

19:00

Kyren Wilson v qualifier

Ryan Day v qualifier

Sunday November 13

13:00

Neil Robertson v qualifier

Luca Brecel v qualifier

19:00

John Higgins v qualifier

Barry Hawkins v qualifier

Monday November 14

13:00

Ronnie O’Sullivan v qualifier

Yan Bingtao v qualifier

19:00

Mark Williams v qualifier

Stuart Bingham v qualifier

Tuesday November 15

13:00

Judd Trump v qualifier

Jack Lisowski v qualifier

19:00

Mark Selby v qualifier

Shaun Murphy v qualifier

Wednesday November 16

13:00

Two last 16 matches

19:00

Two last 16 matches

Thursday November 17

13:00

Two last 16 matches

19:00

Two last 16 matches

Friday November 18

13:00

Two quarter-finals

19:00

Two quarter-finals

Saturday November 19

13:00

Semi-final 1

19:00

Semi-final 2

Sunday November 20

13:00

Final (eight frames played)

19:00

Final (Up to 11 frames played)

UK Championship prize money

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-final: £50.00

Quarter-final: £25,000

Last 16: £15,000

Last 32: £10,000

Last 48: £7,500

Laas 80: £5,000

Last 112: £2,500

Highest break: £15,000

Total: £1,205,000

