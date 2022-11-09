Jimmy White says that he can win any tournament he enters if he bring his ‘A’ game.

White has produced some immaculate snooker on his way to the last 32 of the triple crown event. He has beaten Victor Sarkis, Mitchell Mann and Stephen Maguire ahead of the showdown with Dale.

And after the match, he said that run of wins was just reward for a solid run of form.

"I've been hitting the ball well for quite some time, but I've not had any results at all,” said White.

“I won my first match 6-0, played OK. I won my next match, something really clicked. I fancied my next match with Stephen Maguire, still a competent player.

"Today's match with Dominic, the first session was so scrappy. I was so lucky to get out 3-1 up. Sometimes when you play bad, it gets a bit embarrassing. Then I thought the likes of John Higgins, sometimes he struggles but you've still got to play matchplay snooker - treat it like a job.

"I played a little better. I'm buzzing!"

Asked where making the last 32 sat within his career in terms of achievements, White said he was not there to make up the numbers, and that on his day he was a match for anyone.

“You will have to ask me after I win it,” began White. “Because I am not just here to make the numbers up. If I bring my ‘A’ game, I can win the competition.”

Asked whether there was a name he favoured drawing, White went on to say:

“Everyone of these guys are in the top 16 for a reason. Because they are consistent and they are all top players. I am down in the rankings because I am not consistent, but my ‘A’ game can compete with any of them. There is nothing wrong with my game – it is just mental and that is what I am focusing on.”

The UK Championship runs from November 12 to 20 at the Barbican in York.

