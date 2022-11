Snooker

'I made a tactical mistake' - Shaun Murphy reflects on defeat to 'phenomenal' Jack Lisowski at UK Championship

Shaun Murphy reflects on his 6-1 defeat to "phenomenal" Jack Lisowski in the UK Championship quarter-finals. Lisowski produced the best performance of his career and Murphy couldn't cope with his attacking brand of snooker. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery.

00:01:33, an hour ago