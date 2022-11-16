Trailing 5-3 in the match but leading 24-0 in the frame, Wilson hammered a black off the jaws and bizarrely rolled along the top of the rail and dropped into the middle pocket.

Perhaps it distracted Wilson though as he then missed a red, eventually losing the frame and subsequently the match.

“Wow, would you believe it,” exclaimed Philip Studd immediately after the fluke.

“Well, that is one for the showreel at the end of the season, isn't it? What on earth has gone on there?

“Well, Mark Allen doesn’t look overly amused by it. Kyren Wilson looks a little nonplussed as well.

“Unorthodox but effective, perfectly legal.”

With the audience clapping and gasping in disbelief, the referee interjected, saying: “Quiet please, there is another match on the next table”.

Dominic Dale was equally surprised, adding: “Yeah, I mean, we've all seen this happen on the practice table but I've never seen it happen in a match.”

"Maybe that extraordinary black flying into the centre pocket along the rail just disturbed Kyren Wilson’s concentration,” continued Studd.

Reviewing the replay of the fluke, Studd said: “Let’s have another look at it. Remarkable, but unable to make the most of it.”



“He must have missed the pot on the black into the corner,” added Dale.

“It couldn't have actually gone in and out of the pocket because it wouldn't have the impetus to go up the side cushion into the centre pocket. So, yes that was a very, very fortunate fluke.”

Speaking after the match in the Eurosport studio, Allen admitted his surprise by the shot.

“I couldn’t believe it when that one has gone up the rail,” he said.

“You don't see that every day. Luckily it didn’t cost me.”

