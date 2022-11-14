Sunday was a day of upsets at the UK Championship as Neil Robertson and John Higgins exited the competition in the first round.

Robertson, the world No. 2, and Higgins, the world No. 5, were sent packing from the tournament by Joe Perry and Tom Ford respectively.

Perry took an out-of-sorts Robertson to task during the first mini-session – collecting all four frames on the back of breaks of 102, 85 and 68. While Robertson showed flashes of his excellence after the interval with an 88 and 62, Perry sealed the win in frame eight

“He looks a bit off, you know. It looks like might have flu or something, he doesn't look well at all,” said Eurosport’s Jimmy White afterwards.

“But, you know, take nothing away from Joe Perry, he played superb stuff. He punished every mistake he made.

“When he was 5-1 up, you expect someone of Robinson's class to let his cue go and he's going to win two or three frames, but the way he’s [Joe Perry] finished off, he put a fantastic red into the green pocket. A brown and then another good yellow. So he’ll be delighted the way he won.

Neal Foulds added: “When he lost the first four frames, it was always going to be hard.

“Towards the end of the match, Neil started to play a little bit better you know, a bit more like, we would expect from him.”

Meanwhile, Foulds believes Higgins will have to go “back to the drawing board” following a poor start to the season.

“I'm not sure about his game. I was worried about him from the start, the way he looked out there. This is a big tournament, don’t forget, one he has won before, like all the others.”

Foulds also paid tribute to Ford, who, despite a slow start, clicked into a higher gear towards the end.

He said: “Tom Ford deserved his win. That's four times in a row he has beaten John Higgins. That’s a great effort for any player, never mind someone that's not a top-16 player.”

Reflecting on what was a woeful performance, Higgins said: “Just bad. Really bad.

“I've been very poor. Second half got a little bit better but then yeah. Poor, just poor.

“He [Tom Ford] played really well at the end. The tournament is a lot better this year. Hopefully it’ll stay like that because obviously it deserves to be, up there with the World [Championships] and Masters and things. Good tournament now.”

