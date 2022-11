Snooker

Jimmy White knocks in brilliant long red at UK Championship against Ryan Day – ‘One from the glory years’

Jimmy White rolled back the years with a superb long red in the opening frame of his first round match against Ryan Day at the UK Championship. White went onto make a break of 15 with another great shot on the brown, but ran out of position on the blue. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:34, 5 hours ago