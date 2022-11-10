White has had a difficult season up until qualifying for the UK Championship, where he white-washed Victor Sarkis and Mitchell Man 6-0, before coming from behind to beat Stephen Maguire 6-4.

He then beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to book himself a place in York, with the draw taking place later on Thursday at 17:00 UK time.

“I'm very excited but I'm also experienced enough to realise that it's only another match,” White told Eurosport. “You’re only as good as your next match.

“I'm keeping my feet on the ground I'm really looking forward to the draw.

“I wouldn't play the game if I couldn’t win. I know I can win. When you get to my age, realistically, you're not that consistent.

“But I’m pretty positive because my game is in good shape. Your game has got to be sharp or else you look silly.

“I can do some damage I'm not concerned about who I play. If I play my A-game, I can win the competition, no doubt about it.”

Mind over age

The Whirlwind is the oldest qualifier for the event since 63-year-old Eddie Charlton qualified for the final stage in 1993.

White’s love for snooker is as big as ever and he opened up on how he has found some consistency in his game.

“My game is in good condition, I'm working on the mental side,” said White.

“When you get to my age, I can be playing snooker and part of my brain says, ‘Did you water the plants before you left home?’ The other part says ‘That’s irrelevant’.

“You’re also having conversations with yourself because as you get older, you get a bit more conservative and you weigh up all the situations [more].

“So staying focused on just executing the shot, that’s the hardest thing to do, but I've been working on that and it's coming along nicely as my last results have shown.

“It’s all about ‘staying in the now’. With snooker it’s the only sport in the world where you can’t do anything about what your opponent does.

“In golf you have a shot and then the other guy has a shot. In snooker, you sit there whilst the other guy pots all the balls. You have to find some sort of focus on keeping yourself involved on what’s happening in the game.

“I’ve been working on some techniques, which is too technical to explain, but it’s been working!”

White has spent more than two-thirds of his life as a professional snooker player and has always been a fan-favourite.

Despite his age, he feels his hours of practice and enjoyment for the game is paying off after considering his own future when Stephen Hendry retired in 2012.

Asked about the Class of 92 (Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams) and his own longevity in the game, he thinks snooker provides an opportunity for people of all ages.

“Ronnie is 47 and he's playing as good as ever, still winning tournaments,” said White. “He's still producing unbelievable snooker – look at what he did against Judd Trump the other day [ in the Champion of Champions final ]. Same with John Higgins, he’s 46.

“Years ago, you thought it was a young man's game. At 30 you were on the way out, but Ray Reardon didn’t win his first world championship until he was 35.

“And now, Barry Hearn has done a great job with the snooker, he’s made it fantastic. You've got all these [young] guys coming through as well.

“So I'm absolutely thrilled to have got through and been consistent for a week.”

White on ‘amazing’ player and fan reaction

Neil Robertson was one of the first players to praise White for his win against Dale , saying: "Wow! @jimmywhite147 qualifying for the later stages of the UK championships at the age of 60 has to be one of the greatest achievements in our sport."

Several other players have chipped in to laud White, including Eurosport pundit Reanne Evans and 1997 world champion Ken Doherty.

“It’s great Neil has said that, it’s really nice,” reacted White.

“I get on really well with all of them [the players] and they have all watched me since they were young boys so they have seen me playing all their lives. It’s great to get a bit of accolade from them, I appreciate that.

“I just want to thank my fans for always giving me support, the texts and everything has been amazing so hopefully I can produce for them as well.”

