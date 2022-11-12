Advertisement
Snooker

Jimmy White says Ronnie O'Sullivan is 'playing as good as ever' ahead of UK Championship

Jimmy White believes Ronnie O'Sullivan is 'playing as good as ever' ahead of the UK Championship in York. O'Sullivan goes into the tournament off the back of another title after he beat Judd Trump at the Champion of Champions. He's the bookies' favourite to win the first Triple Crown event of the season. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:39, 40 minutes ago

