John Higgins has talked about the greatness of fellow snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan and reflected on what makes him such a special talent.

Citing his cue ball control, which he said was better than anyone in the history of the game, he praised The Rocket for his longevity and ability on the big stage.

Higgins is, of course, also displaying incredible longevity in his own illustrious career after coming through around the same time as great rival O'Sullivan and fellow icon of the game, Mark Williams.

The Scot spoke to the play of both O'Sullivan and Williams and said "you can only stand back and admire Ronnie" for all he has achieved in recent years.

"He is just such a great snooker player, it is not rocket science," Higgins told the Metro . "He has got better cue ball control than anyone ever has in the game.

"It gives him so many more opportunities to win frames which, add them up, to win frames, to win rounds, to win tournaments, it is simple maths really.

"He has got the best cue ball control and that is why everyone is striving to be like him, it is not rocket science.

"I think you can only stand back and admire Ronnie, who is still winning events against these guys. I’m playing great, Mark Williams is playing great and we’re nicking the odd tournament here and there.

"Ronnie is standing up to Neil [Robertson], Mark [Selby] and Judd [Trump], and in a way, still dominating them.

"I think you can see, you can look at them, they have got good wins against Ronnie, but they look at Ronnie in awe, which probably 99 per cent of the tour do. That gives him that little edge at the top level."

Asked whether the pinnacle of the sport is now of a better or worse standard than when he, Williams and O'Sullivan were beginning their dominance of the sport, Higgins shared some interesting thoughts.

"Mark has just equalled Stephen Hendry’s century record at the Crucible [16]," Higgins said. "He is playing incredible stuff still.

"I think the standard the top boys are playing at now is incredible. Judd, Robertson, Selby, the performances they’re putting in, I think it blows away when I was in the top four 15-20 years ago. That’s my personal opinion.

"You’ve got the top four just now, then Mark Allen playing great, Mark Williams playing as well as ever, I’m still playing good stuff. It’s just so difficult, they’ve just got to bide their time, we can’t go on forever.

"If I was coming through at 21 [years old], if I came up against a Ronnie O’Sullivan at 47, I maybe wouldn’t have been world champion. You have just got to put it like that.

"When I was coming through, it was only probably [Stephen] Hendry that could stop you, along with Ronnie and Mark. Possibly Ken [Doherty], [Peter] Ebdon, but there are so many more players that are blocking the young guys now. It’s a shame but that’s the standard you’ve got to get to."

