Judd Trump battles past Xiao Guodong in deciding frame at UK Championship in York

Judd Trump was forced to dig deep to beat Xiao Guodong after a final frame decider in their first round match at the UK Championship in York. Both players were unable to get more than a frame clear of the other as the 2019 world champion edged out Xiao. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:09:15, an hour ago