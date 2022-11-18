Sam Craigie - Mark Allen

Follow the UK Championship Snooker match between Sam Craigie and Mark Allen with Eurosport UK. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 November 2022. Find up to date UK Championship standings, results and match highlights with our live Snooker coverage.

Snooker fans can find the latest Snooker news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sam Craigie and Mark Allen. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Snooker to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.