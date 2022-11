Snooker

Mark Allen gets his hands on the UK Championship trophy after impressive fightback

The 2022 UK Championship winner is… Mark Allen. The Northern Irishman produced a sensational comeback to stun Ding Junhui 10-7 in Sunday’s final and claim a maiden title at the York Barbican. Allen returned for the evening session needing to overturn a 6-2 deficit but he was more than a match for the task as he kept his opponent cold to deliver arguably his greatest win.

00:03:03, 2 hours ago