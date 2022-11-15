Snooker

Mark Selby knocks in a stunning long red from distance against Hossein Vafaei at the UK Championship

Mark Selby started his first round match with Hossein Vafaei in style by knocking in a long red from distance at the UK Championship in York. With no easy safety shot avaliable, Selby elected to go for a long red into the bottom left corner and also screwed the cue ball back. Simply stunning!

00:00:56, an hour ago