Williams potted a red and a pink before putting his cue down and dashing to the back of the arena, presumably for a comfort break.

Toilet breaks in the middle of a frame are not unusual when a frame lasts for a long time, but never has it likely happened so quickly into a match.

Clarke, who saw the funny side of it, was told by referee Leo Scullion that Williams needed the toilet.

“Oh where’s he gone, he’s disappeared,” said Eurosport commentator Neal Foulds.

“Goodness me we have only just started! I hope he is alright we have been playing four or five minutes. I have never seen anyone leave so soon.”

Remarkably, Williams came back into the arena five minutes later like nothing had happened and made a frame-winning break of 70.

Jimmy White was also impressed by the three-time world champion’s character to still win the frame, given the circumstances.

“He’s had to go for a comfort break because he’s not feeling too good,” said White in the Eurosport studio. “But to come back, re-group and make a 70, it didn’t affect him.

Reanne Evans added: “Yeah he’s so laid back is Williams. If you have got to go you have got to go.”

Williams dashes to the toilet again

In the third frame, Williams suddenly left the arena again, this time when he was on for a 147, albeit in the early stages.

The Welshman was on a break of 41, before he went to the toilet for a second time when in amongst the balls.

Clarke pretended to move the cue ball which the crowd laughed at whilst Williams was gone.

Williams knocked the black in on his return, but missed a tricky red to the middle which ended his chance of making a maximum.

