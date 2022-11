Snooker

Mark Williams wants to see UK Championship return to best of 17 frames in early rounds

Mark Williams says he would like to see a return of the best of 17 format in the early rounds of the UK Championship. The longer format was last used in 2010, with the current system seeing every round up until, and including, the semi-finals being best of 11 frames. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

