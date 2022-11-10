2003 UK champion Matthew Stevens held his nerve superbly to complete an epic 6-5 win over Chinese teenager Wu Yize in qualifying for the last 32 of this year's tournament.
Only hours after 1992 champion Jimmy White had completed a 6-1 win against Dominic Dale, Stevens appeared set to join him in style as knocks of 126, 63, 75 and 57 saw him gallop 4-0 clear at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.
But 19-year Wu had other ideas. He ran in rapid breaks of 73, 87 and 55 inside 40 minutes to close to 4-3 behind before pinching the eighth frame from 50-1 adrift.
He also won the ninth to move ahead for the first time in the contest, but a closing cameo of 91 and 58 with his opponent restricted to only 19 more points saw Stevens through to Thursday's draw that will see 16 qualifiers drawn alongside the world's top 16 at the final stage in York's Barbican.
“At 4-1 I could see that Wu fancied it,” said Stevens. “Before I knew it, it was 4-4. I should have gone 5-3 so when he won that frame and then went ahead it wasn’t looking good. I don’t know how I managed to turn it around and win the last two frames.
"But it feels good and I’m very happy to still be in it. Wu is some talent for a 19-year-old, he looks like he’s going to be a fantastic player.”
45-year-old Stevens defeated Stephen Hendry 10-8 to lift his only ranking title 19 years ago and also famously claimed the Masters in 2000 with a 10-8 win against Ken Doherty, who infamously missed the black for a 147 and an £80,000 sports car.
He twice reached world finals in 2000 (losing 18-16 to Mark Williams) and 2005 (18-16 to Shaun Murphy), but has slipped to 60 in the world from a career best of 4 in 16 years ago.
It was not all smooth running for the evergreen brigade on Wednesday with 1995 world semi-finalist Andy Hicks smashing open the pack of reds from his break-off shot in the sixth frame of 5-1 defeat to Lyu Haotian.
But Shoot Out champion produced century runs of 127 and 111 in a 6-4 win against recent British Open semi-finalist Robbie Williams.
"I don’t mind who I play in York, they all have two arms and two legs and they can all make 147s," he told WST.
Wednesday's latest UK Championship results
- Duane Jones 3-6 Jamie Clarke
- Tom Ford 6-3 Noppon Saengkham
- Dominic Dale 1-6 Jimmy White
- Tian Pengfei 4-6 Xu Si
- Zhou Yuelong 6-3 Jak Jones
- Wu Yize 5-6 Matthew Stevens
- Lyu Haotian 6-1 Andy Hicks
- Robbie Williams 4-6 Hossein Vafaei
