2003 UK champion Matthew Stevens held his nerve superbly to complete an epic 6-5 win over Chinese teenager Wu Yize in qualifying for the last 32 of this year's tournament.

But 19-year Wu had other ideas. He ran in rapid breaks of 73, 87 and 55 inside 40 minutes to close to 4-3 behind before pinching the eighth frame from 50-1 adrift.

He also won the ninth to move ahead for the first time in the contest, but a closing cameo of 91 and 58 with his opponent restricted to only 19 more points saw Stevens through to Thursday's draw that will see 16 qualifiers drawn alongside the world's top 16 at the final stage in York's Barbican.

“At 4-1 I could see that Wu fancied it,” said Stevens. “Before I knew it, it was 4-4. I should have gone 5-3 so when he won that frame and then went ahead it wasn’t looking good. I don’t know how I managed to turn it around and win the last two frames.

"But it feels good and I’m very happy to still be in it. Wu is some talent for a 19-year-old, he looks like he’s going to be a fantastic player.”

He twice reached world finals in 2000 (losing 18-16 to Mark Williams) and 2005 (18-16 to Shaun Murphy), but has slipped to 60 in the world from a career best of 4 in 16 years ago.

It was not all smooth running for the evergreen brigade on Wednesday with 1995 world semi-finalist Andy Hicks smashing open the pack of reds from his break-off shot in the sixth frame of 5-1 defeat to Lyu Haotian.

But Shoot Out champion produced century runs of 127 and 111 in a 6-4 win against recent British Open semi-finalist Robbie Williams.

"I don’t mind who I play in York, they all have two arms and two legs and they can all make 147s," he told WST

Wednesday's latest UK Championship results

Duane Jones 3-6 Jamie Clarke

Tom Ford 6-3 Noppon Saengkham

Dominic Dale 1-6 Jimmy White

Tian Pengfei 4-6 Xu Si

Zhou Yuelong 6-3 Jak Jones

Wu Yize 5-6 Matthew Stevens

Lyu Haotian 6-1 Andy Hicks

Robbie Williams 4-6 Hossein Vafaei

