Neil Robertson demonstrated some very impressive sportsmanship by calling a foul on himself during his defeat to Joe Perry at the UK Championship.

'The Thunder from Down Under' held a 23-13 lead in the second frame of the match , having lost the first, when he lined up a pot on the pink to the middle pocket to continue his break.

Ad

While he did manage to pot the pink successfully, he very marginally flicked a nearby red en route to the pink. To his credit, he was very quick to own up to the mistake.

UK Championship Perry holds nerve to knock Robertson out at first-round stage 19 MINUTES AGO

"Foul, that's a foul!" Robertson exclaimed in frustration, looking over at both Perry and then turning to the match referee.

"Foul? Thank you, Neil," the referee responded.

"Well, he owned up immediately, didn't he," said Dave Hendon, on commentary for Eurosport.

"He must have caught the red. Yes, and straight away he indicated that it was a foul.

"It will be frustrating for him because psychologically that could have been an important visit, had he gone on to win the frame there."

'I don't get it!' - O'Sullivan 'doesn't understand' Brown and Allen practising together before match

The irritation was compounded for Robertson as the ruthless Perry stepped up to the table and reeled off a break of 85 to follow his 102 in the opener as he assumed a commanding early lead.

Indeed, the Australian did not even get on the board until the fifth frame after his opponent racked up a 4-0 lead and then went on to win the match pretty convincingly, 6-2.

Robertson would have been one of the favourites to triumph at the UK Championship, and his early exit to Perry will go down as one of the biggest shocks of the tournament.

Perry, the world No. 30, will next take on either Liam Highfield or former world champion Stuart Bingham in the second round.

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Champion of Champions Robertson admits deserved defeat to 'brilliant' Fan - 'No complaints' 01/11/2022 AT 17:25