Sometimes snooker players can feel as if the referees are out to get them, in fact you could probably say that about every professional athlete.

That was certainly the case for Mark King on Monday during his UK Championship qualifier against Oliver Brown.

With the score at 62-7 in Brown’s favour in the sixth frame, with King 3-2 up in the match, the latter tried to force a very tight cut into the bottom left corner pocket.

King executed a brilliant pot but he was immediately called for a foul. He looked up at the referee in disbelief.

“How’s that a foul?”

The referee explained that it was because it was a push shot. King could not believe what he was hearing.

“No way in a million years!” King exclaimed, shaking his head and looking over at Brown, almost as if to check he wasn’t being punked.

King walked back to his chair before turning and saying: “That is ridiculous, that wasn’t even touching, the white’s gone away from it and I’ve banana’d the white.”

“You could not have done it, it’s a push shot,” replied the referee. But that didn’t satisfy King.

On my kids’ life that is never a push shot in a thousand years, it’s ridiculous, the white is going away from the red it’s ridiculous, it’s absolutely ridiculous.

King sat down, still in shock, and Brown got up to play his shot, however he made a beeline straight to the referee.

“I personally don’t think that was either, in fact I’m 100% sure,” said Brown in defence of his colleague.

King interjected: “I’m telling you now that’s wrong, apologies Ollie but that is just ridiculous,”

“I don’t think it was either” agreed Brown.

“It’s ridiculous,” said King from his chair. He then got up and went to talk to the referee.

“Sorry can I just ask you something, look all I’m doing is asking you, please don’t look at me like that I’m just asking you,

“For a start the ball wasn’t touching, there was a slight gap. So for me to push the white, the white has to go in the same direction as the red right? I’m digging down so I’ve banana’d the white, the red’s gone that way and the white’s gone that way.”

To which the referee replied: “But there’s that much gap? But your cue has gone through it more than that.”

King wasn’t satisfied. “Mate I’m telling you now it’s a great shot, it’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous.”

WAS THE DECISION TO CALL A PUSH SHOT ON MARK KING CORRECT?

Brown took the frame but the fire had been lit inside King and he responded with three straight half-century breaks to seal a 6-3 win. He will face Ben Woollaston in the next round of qualifying later on Tuesday.

