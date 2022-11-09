The world of snooker and beyond paid tribute to Jimmy White after he reached the last 32 of the UK championship.

White will return to the Barbican for the first time in more than a decade after beating Dominic Dale in the fourth round of qualifiers for the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Ad

His presence at the UK Championship reflects his good form at the tournament qualifiers so far, having beaten Stephen Maguire in the previous round.

UK Championship 'Buzzing' White qualifies for UK Championship at 60 2 HOURS AGO

White’s popularity in the public imagination endures, with major success coming for him in both the 1980s and 1990s, including a UK Championship.

Richard Osman chimed in after watching the action.

He tweeted: “Jimmy White absolutely rolling back the years in qualifying for the UK Championship. Just 1 frame away from reaching the first round at 60 years of age. Phenomenal stuff.”

Former world No. 1 Neil Robertson paid tribute to a colleague, writing: “Wow! @jimmywhite147 qualifying for the later stages of the UK championships at the age of 60 has to be one the greatest achievements in our sport. “

Eurosport commentator David Hendon felt the performance reminded us of what is "uniquely special" about White.

Reanne Evans also chipped in, welcoming the success of an "absolute ledge".

Another peer, Michael Holt called White an "inspiration".

White himself thanked his fans for their support after his victory.

UK Championship 'He doesn't need the toilet!' - Wilson in spat after getting riled in heated qualifier 4 HOURS AGO