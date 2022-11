Snooker

‘Proper Rock and Roll!’ – Jimmy White just minutes before UK Championship main draw return

Jimmy White invited Eurosport into his dressing room just minutes before he headed out for his first round match against Ryan Day at the UK Championship. White was making his return to the main draw at the event for the first time since 2010. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:29, an hour ago