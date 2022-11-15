Snooker

'Real quality from Mark Selby' - Watch 'wonderful' break from the world No. 4 at the UK Championship

Mark Selby made a "wonderful" break of 129 against Hossein Vafaei in the seventh frame of their first round encounter at the UK Championship in York. Selby knocked in a great long red and beautifully cleared the table to make the second highest break of the tournament so far. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:10:40, 12 minutes ago