Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan appying himself mentally at UK Championship in York - 'No more sabotaging'

Ronnie O’Sullivan says he is mentally applying himself at the UK Championship after he cruised into the second round of the UK Championship with victory over Matthew Stevens. He referenced parts of his career when his head was not in the right place during various parts of his career. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:43, 36 minutes ago