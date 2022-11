Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan cuts his nails in match with Matthew Stevens at UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan decided to get a nail clipper out during his match with Matthew Stevens at the UK Championship. O'Sullivan was leading 2-1 at this stage when he cut a nail or two with a nail clipper at the Barbican in York. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:44, an hour ago