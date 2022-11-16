Ronnie O’Sullivan continued his dominance of Zhou Yuelong with a 6-0 win to reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.

The pair had met on three previous occasions, with O’Sullivan triumphing each time for the loss of only two frames.

Ad

The seven-time world champion made a slow start and his play was scrappy early on, but Zhou was like a rabbit in headlights.

UK Championship 'Good grief' - Zhou completely misses ball in UK Championship clash with O'Sullivan 37 MINUTES AGO

Zhou said before the match that O’Sullivan was a superhero, and it appeared he never got to grips with the occasion.

After taking the opening two frames in scrappy fashion, O’Sullivan made the 1,187th century of his career in frame three, and went on to close out the win despite being well short of his best.

Zhou had a chance in the opening frame, but missed with the rest and it was a sign of things to come for the 24-year-old.

O’Sullivan needed three bites at the cherry to take the opener, but chances kept coming his way.

It was a similar story in the second, with Zhou’s display summed up by missing completely when going for a plant , before O’Sullivan found his stride in the third with a 137 clearance.

Finally, in the fourth frame, Zhou potted a ball. It was only one, as he missed immediately to allow O’Sullivan in. He did not produce a frame-winning contribution, but the run of 48 put him in control.

The errors from the Zhou potting arm continued, and they appeared to rub off on O’Sullivan who made a couple of surprise misses of his own. But with a huge lead, they did not prove costly as he moved into the interval with a four-frame lead.

The interval came at a good time for Zhou, and he got in upon the resumption after O’Sullivan caught the blue off his break.

Zhou appeared set to get on the board but, on 63, a red to the left middle caught the jaw and stayed out.

O’Sullivan then emerged from his chair to compile a classy break of 82 to douse any hope of a revival from his opponent.

A look of disgust came across Zhou’s face when he missed a red to the green pocket in the sixth, and he was put out of his misery a short while later as O’Sullivan knocked in his second ton of the match, a 103, to seal the win.

- - -

Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

UK Championship 'I’d probably go for it if it was £50,000' - O'Sullivan sets bar for hunting a maximum 147 2 HOURS AGO