Sam Craigie has labelled Mark Selby’s opinion of him as “embarrassing” after receiving criticism from the four-time world champion.

Selby beat Craigie at the Northern Ireland Open in October and told Eurosport his opponent did not “put the work in” when he helped sponsor him during his younger years as a professional.

“I thought it was embarrassing to be honest," Craigie told The Mirror. "Bringing up a story from, what, 10 years ago? I might be wrong but it was a long time ago and it was just absolutely irrelevant. I don't understand why he did it and I never will.

“It wasn’t hard to hear but it was more of a shock as to why somebody who went through bad experiences and mental health has openly tried to knock somebody else down. It was very bizarre timing.

“The funny thing is in Milton Keynes during lockdown, when we played the Championship League, he helped us out a little bit and gave us some advice.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for Mark and he’s easy to listen to because he’s been there and done it. But ever since he said that it’s changed my opinion [on him]. I’ve not spoken to him since."

“He [O’Sullivan] is on his own level, you can’t even describe it," said Craigie. "You play some of the other top players and they just don’t put you under that sort of pressure. I don’t know how it does it - he’s just got something and gives off his energy that puts you bang under it.

“When it comes to doing things for the sport he’s the one that sells the tickets, he’s the one that brings the money in really.

"Maybe he could do more but he can do what he wants. He’s the man that everyone wants to beat and if it wasn’t for him who knows how many tickets venues would sell.

“I’m the same so I get it. There’s so many times snooker gets you, he’s been through it in the past when he was younger so when you’re winning it's hard to be really happy. The other side of it is really bad so you just have to take it in your stride."

'At the moment my bad is better than everyone else’s bad' - O’Sullivan

Craigie plays Mark Allen on Friday night as he bids to continue his career-best week at a major tournament by making the semi-finals.

He believes he can win the tournament and would love to play O’Sullivan in the final at the Barbican.

“Right now I’d like to play him and the way I’m scoring it would be a really good game!" he said. “From now to the final you want to play him. You’re going to have to beat him if you want to win the tournament.

“It would take somebody playing really well to beat me."

