Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan makes 129th UK Championship century in less than six minutes against Matthew Stevens

A stunning long red from Ronnie O'Sullivan set him up to make a break of 107 to lead 3-1 against Matthew Stevens going into the mid-session interval. It was the 129th century at the UK Championship for O'Sullivan as he doubled his advantage over Stevens.

00:05:58, 2 hours ago