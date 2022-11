Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘not surprised’ by UK Championship shocks due to return of snooker's tiered system in York

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan believes the return of the tiered system at the UK Championship has “benefitted” the qualifiers. There have been several shocks over the last eight days in York with the sport’s top players dropping left, right and centre. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

