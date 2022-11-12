Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan on Gary Wilson UK Championship cue throw and toiletgate - ‘He’ll wish he didn’t do it’

Ronnie O’Sullivan believes Gary Wilson will “wish he didn’t” throw his cue to the ground in qualifying for the UK Championship. Wilson chucked his cue on the floor in the middle of his 6-4 defeat to Anders Petrov and also complained that his opponent didn't need the toilet. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:45, 33 minutes ago