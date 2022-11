Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan pots three ‘terrific’ shots in a row against Matthew Stevens at UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked in three 'terrific shots' at the start of his second frame against Matthew Stevens at the UK Championship. O'Sullivan potted a great long red, followed by a tricky blue and bridged over the pack to knock in another red. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:07, an hour ago