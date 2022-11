Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he is ‘not enjoying snooker’ this season ahead of UK Championship

World No. 1 Ronnie O’Sullivan has opened up on how he is “not enjoying” snooker this season despite being the reigning world champion and winning the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions. O’Sullivan told Eurosport he feels “a lot happier” when he is “not doing so well” on the snooker table, referring to the 2020-21 season when he lost five consecutive finals.

00:02:29, 2 hours ago