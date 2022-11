Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan says Mark Allen ‘looks more comfortable and consistent’ following weight loss

Ronnie O'Sullivan believes Mark Allen "looks more comfortable and consistent" following his weight loss over the last 12 months. Allen has had a great season so far, including the defence of his Northern Ireland Open title, and is in the semi-finals of the UK Championship. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:01, an hour ago