Advertisement
Ad
Snooker

'Ronnie O’Sullivan wants to win this UK Championship’ - Jimmy White backing the Rocket to be mentally ready

Ronnie O'Sullivan's game is "in the best shape ever" ahead of the UK Championship according to Eurosport expert Jimmy White. O'Sullivan has played down his chances of winning the title in York, but White feels once he is out on the table, any negative thoughts are not in his mind. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:53, 2 hours ago

Related

‘Goodness me!’ – O’Sullivan with three ‘terrific’ shots in a row
UK Championship

‘Goodness me!’ – O’Sullivan with three ‘terrific’ shots in a row

00:01:07

'The greatest of all time!' - O'Sullivan enters the Barbican
UK Championship

'The greatest of all time!' - O'Sullivan enters the Barbican

00:00:49

‘I’m not enjoying my snooker’ – O’Sullivan
UK Championship

‘I’m not enjoying my snooker’ – O’Sullivan

00:02:29

‘O’Sullivan wants to win this UK Championship’ - White
UK Championship

‘O’Sullivan wants to win this UK Championship’ - White

00:01:53

'Just bad, really bad, very poor' - Higgins rues first-round loss at UK Championship
UK Championship

'Just bad, really bad, very poor' - Higgins rues first-round loss at UK Championship

00:00:41

'Another big name has fallen' - Ford stuns Higgins at UK Championship
UK Championship

'Another big name has fallen' - Ford stuns Higgins at UK Championship

00:00:36

'Certainly not the John Higgins we're used to seeing' - Scot misses simple pot
UK Championship

'Certainly not the John Higgins we're used to seeing' - Scot misses simple pot

00:00:37

'He doesn't look well at all' - White on Robertson after shock loss to Perry
UK Championship

'He doesn't look well at all' - White on Robertson after shock loss to Perry

00:01:00

Perry produces big shock to dump Robertson out of UK Championship
UK Championship

Perry produces big shock to dump Robertson out of UK Championship

00:01:09

'Tremendous clearance' from Day against White
UK Championship

'Tremendous clearance' from Day against White

00:02:01

More Snooker

‘Goodness me!’ – O’Sullivan with three ‘terrific’ shots in a row
UK Championship

‘Goodness me!’ – O’Sullivan with three ‘terrific’ shots in a row

00:01:07

'The greatest of all time!' - O'Sullivan enters the Barbican
UK Championship

'The greatest of all time!' - O'Sullivan enters the Barbican

00:00:49

‘I’m not enjoying my snooker’ – O’Sullivan
UK Championship

‘I’m not enjoying my snooker’ – O’Sullivan

00:02:29

‘O’Sullivan wants to win this UK Championship’ - White
UK Championship

‘O’Sullivan wants to win this UK Championship’ - White

00:01:53

'Just bad, really bad, very poor' - Higgins rues first-round loss at UK Championship
UK Championship

'Just bad, really bad, very poor' - Higgins rues first-round loss at UK Championship

00:00:41

'Another big name has fallen' - Ford stuns Higgins at UK Championship
UK Championship

'Another big name has fallen' - Ford stuns Higgins at UK Championship

00:00:36

'Certainly not the John Higgins we're used to seeing' - Scot misses simple pot
UK Championship

'Certainly not the John Higgins we're used to seeing' - Scot misses simple pot

00:00:37

'He doesn't look well at all' - White on Robertson after shock loss to Perry
UK Championship

'He doesn't look well at all' - White on Robertson after shock loss to Perry

00:01:00

Perry produces big shock to dump Robertson out of UK Championship
UK Championship

Perry produces big shock to dump Robertson out of UK Championship

00:01:09

'Tremendous clearance' from Day against White
UK Championship

'Tremendous clearance' from Day against White

00:02:01