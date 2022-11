Snooker

Shaun Murphy reveals he is playing with pain at UK Championship ahead of first round clash with David Gilbert

Former world champion Shaun Murphy says he is playing in pain at the UK Championship due to back problems. Murphy faced David Gilbert in the first round on Tuesday night and revealed some shots caused him to feel pain. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:56, 42 minutes ago