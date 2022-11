Snooker

‘There is a target on his back now’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan says other players will be revved up to play Mark Allen

Ronnie O’Sullivan has had his say after Mark Allen won the UK Championship. Allen roared back from 6-1 down to wrestle the UK Championship trophy away from Ding Junhui in an incredible and tense final at the York Barbican.

00:12:27, 2 hours ago