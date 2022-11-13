Tom Ford overcame John Higgins for the fourth consecutive time to progress to the second round of the UK Championship on Sunday night.

Ford, ranked 32nd in the world, held his nerve better and showed more quality in a scrappy affair to win 6-4, as Higgins’ poor form this season continued.

Ford will take on Luca Brecel in the next round.

Reflecting on what was a woeful performance, Higgins said: “Just bad. Really bad.

“I've been very poor. Second half got a little bit better but then yeah. Poor, just poor.

“He [Tom Ford] played really well at the end. The tournament is a lot better this year. Hopefully it’ll stay like that because obviously it deserves to be, up there with the World [Championships] and Masters and things. Good tournament now.”

It was an error-littered match from the start, with both players slow to get into any kind of rhythm.

In the opening frame, Higgins struggled to make 29 to leave Ford in, but he could only manage 45. The former played a poor safety, and the latter potted a red and a blue to leave Higgins needing a snooker and ultimately draw first blood.

Higgins was in business in the second frame, bringing up a half-ton before a loose positional shot trapped him behind the pink. With 59 to play for, Ford failed to take advantage as he missed a yellow. Higgins played a ruthless snooker behind the brown; Ford missed it and duly conceded the frame.

Just when it appeared Ford was going to take the game by the scruff of the neck in the third frame with a splendid long red, he contrived to miss green. Higgins followed suite in missing red, and Ford could only make 27 in his next visit.

Higgins played another shocker to leave Ford in what should looked a comfortable position, but he ran out of position and Higgins inexplicably snookered himself on the blue.

Ultimately Ford would take control of an exhausting frame with a break of 30 and Higgins couldn’t find the two snookers required.

The fourth frame was almost equally as scrappy, with both players missing balls they ought to have been converting.

Higgins finally showed a bit of class to string together 44. But with 51 remaining, Ford made a brave stab of taking his third frame only to miss a tricky blue which his opponent would duly pot to level the match at 2-2.

The Scot looked like he was building momentum when he made a much needed 84 to take the lead for the first time in the match at 3-2.

Desperately trying to up his game, Ford made a break of 47 before losing position. On his next visit, he missed black to leave Higgins in a position where he would normally clean up. But things weren’t going the veteran’s way and another poor shot allowed Ford back in to make 46 and bring it back square.

And Ford finally made his first half-century - eventually making 71 - as he made it back-to-back frames to edge in front at 4-3.

The pendulum swung back and forth, as Higgins responded with breaks of 55 and then 36 enough to level once more, before Ford finally clicked into a higher gear, making it 5-4 after capitalising on a poor safety shot with his highest break of 99.

Now within touching distance of victory, Ford showed nerves of steel to make a break of 90 and secure his place in the next round.

