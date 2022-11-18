Premium
Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will face Ding Junhui in a hotly-anticipated encounter at the Barbican in York from 1pm UK time.
UK Championship
Murphy fights back to beat Trump and neck pain in epic match
17 HOURS AGO
O'Sullivan v Ding is the first of the quarter-finals with Tom Ford taking on Joe Perry at the same time on the other table.
In tonight's action, Mark Allen will face Sam Craigie, while Shaun Murphy is in action against Jack Lisowski.

Today's schedule

13:00
Ding Junhui v Ronnie O’Sullivan
Joe Perry v Tom Ford
19:00
Jack Lisowski v Shaun Murphy
Sam Craigie v Mark Allen

Yesterday's results

13:00
Shaun Murphy 6-5 Judd Trump
Jamie Clarke 1-6 Ding Junhui
19:00
Jack Lisowski 6-2 Hossein Vafaei
Joe Perry 6-3 Stuart Bingham

