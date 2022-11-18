Premium Snooker Ding Junhui - Ronnie O'Sullivan 12:45-16:30

Time for the Rocket

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will face Ding Junhui in a hotly-anticipated encounter at the Barbican in York from 1pm UK time.

O'Sullivan v Ding is the first of the quarter-finals with Tom Ford taking on Joe Perry at the same time on the other table.

In tonight's action, Mark Allen will face Sam Craigie, while Shaun Murphy is in action against Jack Lisowski.

Today's schedule

13:00

Ding Junhui v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Joe Perry v Tom Ford

19:00

Jack Lisowski v Shaun Murphy

Sam Craigie v Mark Allen

Yesterday's results

13:00

Shaun Murphy 6-5 Judd Trump

Jamie Clarke 1-6 Ding Junhui

19:00

Jack Lisowski 6-2 Hossein Vafaei

Joe Perry 6-3 Stuart Bingham

