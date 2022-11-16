Premium
Snooker

Zhou Yuelong - Ronnie O'Sullivan

12:45-16:30

Today's schedule

13:00
UK Championship
Murphy reveals he is playing in pain at UK Championship
15 HOURS AGO
Zhou Yuelong v Ronnie O'Sullivan
Luca Brecel v Tom Ford
19:00
Mark Allen v Kyren Wilson
Sam Craige v Ryan Day

Yesterday's results

13:00
Judd Trump 6-5 Xiao Guodong
Jack Lisowski 6-1 Xu Si
19:00
Mark Selby 4-6 Hossein Vafaei
Shaun Murphy 6-5 David Gilbert

Recap

Hossein Vafaei stunned Mark Selby 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the UK Championship after a thrilling contest at the Barbican.
The Iranian needed to be at the top of his game to knock out the Jester, whose dream of winning a hat-trick of UK Championships is over for another year.
Selby’s exit means six of the world’s top 10 have already been eliminated from the tournament.
A meeting with Jack Lisowski on Thursday is Vafaei’s reward.
- - -
Stream top snooker action, including the UK Championship live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk
UK Championship
'He’s just relentless' – Stevens reveals why O'Sullivan is the snooker GOAT
YESTERDAY AT 10:45
UK Championship
What is Ding's dream as he hits 600th career century in chase for fourth UK title?
YESTERDAY AT 18:35