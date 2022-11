Snooker

UK Championship: Amazing plant from Jack Lisowski against Mark Allen to seal second frame

Jack Lisowski potted an amazing plant to seal the second frame of his semi-final clash with Mark Allen at the UK Championship in York. It put Lisowski, who was playing in his first Triple Crown semi-final, 2-0 up against the Northern Irishman. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:31, 9 minutes ago